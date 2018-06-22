Senate VP puts out Mark, Hosein, Obika

Opposition Senator Wade Mark

Opposition Senator Wade Mark clashed on Thursday night with Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas, who cut short Mark's contribution and ordered him out of the Parliament Chamber after Mark referred to his conduct as a "dictatorship." He also put our Opposition Senators Saddam Hosein and Taharqa Obika

The incident occurred during debate on the Criminal Division and District Criminal And Traffic Courts Bill.

Mark accused the Government of attempting through the legislation to undermine and erode the independence of the Public Service Commission through Clause 19, which would provide for the Criminal and Traffic Court Administration Department to be headed by a deputy court executive administrator who may be a public officer or employed on contract. Mark said a similar approach was seen with the DNA legislation and the hiring of a custodian.

"The Government of the Republic of TT is circling and trampling and influencing at the same time," he cgarged.

He said Government was also undermining the Judicial and Legal Services Commission and had "already infiltrated the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission)."

De Freitas told Mark his contribution had taken on "a very particular twist" in relation to imputation and the infiltration of certain institutions.

Mark said: "Well, I have a right to say that. That is my freedom."

A member of the government bench asked Mark if he was challenging the Vice President.

Mark said: "Of course I have freedom of speech. No, I am not disrespecting. I withdraw. No disrespect meant."

De Freitas said: "When I have to stand on my legs and wait for silence in the Chamber every time you respond to a ruling and I have to wait, it is not my time that is running; it is yours. You don't get injury time."

He reiterated to Mark that his comments were taking on a spin of imputation and that he should move forward.

Mark responded thathe was moving forward and not making any imputations.

De Freitas said: "Senator Mark, take a seat, take a seat, take a seat."

He reminded Mark that every time he had to rise to his feet to "re-respond" to a ruling, Mark's speaking time was running.

"It is your choice. You can continue to respond and we engage in a debate. But your contribution will end very shortly."

Mark said: "I think I have a..."

De Freitas then said, "Sit down! Now! Sit, sit, sit. Senator Mark your contribution has ended. Next speaker."

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi then rose to wind up the debate. During his contribution Hosein engaged in crosstalk and De Freitas told him he had heard his comment and asked him to leave the chamber.

Mark asked under what standing order this was being done. De Freitas ignored Mark's comment and told Hosein he could return in 15 minutes.

"This is a dictatorship?" Mark asked.

De Freitas said: "Senator Mark, you can also exit this chamber. You can return in 15 minutes."

Mark said: "This is a dictatorship. You are a new dictator here. We will move a motion of no confidence in you."

Al-Rawi continued, but Obika also engaged in crosstalk and was also asked to leave the chamber.

De Freitas said: "And we will continue like this for the rest of the evening. I will not tolerate these comments. I can hear them at this chair.

"As a matter of fact, as it is right now, I am invoking standing order 53 in relation to silence in this Chamber. When the Attorney General is making his contribution no one will speak."