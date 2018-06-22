Rowley not alone in Grenada

Prime Minister Keith Rowley. FILE PHOTO

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley was not the only guest invited by Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell to attend the opening of Grenada's new parliament building on Thursday.

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves and St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet were Mitchell's other guests.

Also present were members of both houses of the Parliament of Grenada and members of the diplomatic corps.

After the ceremony, Rowley received a painting from Mitchell which will be housed at this country's Parliament.

Rowley left TT on Wednesday for the ceremony and returned on Thursday night.

