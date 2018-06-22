Rape accused in court

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

La Romaine resident T’shad Brewster, 25, is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate this afternoon on four charges including the rape a 51-year-old woman at her home during an armed robbery.

At about 8.30 pm on June 6, two gunmen climbed the fence of the house in south Trinidad where the woman lives with a male relative. At the time, the relative was standing in the yard. The gunmen beat him with the butts of their guns. The woman was in her bedroom. Police reports are one of the gunmen went into her bedroom and raped her. The men stole $485 as well as more than $15,000 worth of jewellery from the victims.

PC Crawford and other police from San Fernando CID arrested Brewster, of Pemberton Street in La Romaine, on Monday night. Crawford later charged Brewster with rape, grievous sexual assault, robbery with violence and assault with intent to rob.

Stay with Newsday to find out the outcome of the case.