Body of unidentified man found in St Barb’s

The unidentified body of a man of East Indian descent was discovered at Sandy Trace, St Barb’s, Laventille, shortly after 4.30 am today, riddled with bullets.

There was no form of ID on the body and no distinguishing marks.

Around 4.25 am people living nearby heard rapid gunfire and found the body in the road in a pool of blood.

Police investigators said the man appeared to be in his late 20.

Homicide officers were called and the body taken to the Forensic Science Centre. Investigations are taking place.