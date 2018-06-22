Food fest at CIC

Dane Gulston will perform with Resonate.

FINE food and drink along with entertainment are on the menu of the St Mary’s College annual food fest staged by the college’s Past Students Union for the past 19 years.

Tomorrow’s Dining With The Saints (DWTS) will feature approximately 100 chefs, most of them past students who come out each year to help raise funds for development projects at their alma mater on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

In recent years, the Past Student’s Union has financed some major school projects. Within the next few days, a project to refurbish the ageing chemistry lab will begin, using funds raised by the past students from previous events, in particular, the all-inclusive Fete With The Saints held each year during Carnival. Apart from the regular chefs, some new faces will be in the line-up, among them, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire, Robin Cumberbatch, Hayden and Brent Sankar and Sanjeev Lalla. A guest appearance is expected by Joe Brown, head chef of Jaffa Restaurant.

The fare will include various versions of seafood, beef, pork, lamb, goat, duck, chicken and desserts, along with a complimentary premium bar.

Entertainment will come from Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-E-Nadan, Hadco Phase II and Resonate, a recently-formed entity comprising pannist Johann Chuckaree, 2018 Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal and pannist Dane Gulston.

Secured parking and a shuttle service are available at COPOS car park on Pembroke Street between Duke and Park Streets; Scotiabank, corner Park and Pembroke Streets, Atlantic LNG car park on upper Pembroke Street; TSTT car park corner New and St Vincent Streets and JD Sellier car park on Upper Abercromby Street.

Tickets are available from the past students office, 624-8468, and all members of the management committee.