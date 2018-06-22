Father of UNC activist escapes death

Laurence Danclar, the father of UNC shadow councillor for Beetham Estate Indra Mohammed, escaped death during an exchange of gunfire between police and bandits close to his Third Street, Beetham Gardens home yesterday.

Danclar’s eight-year-old grandson Gabriel also escaped injury.

Yesterday the shadow UNC Councillor said the entire family was shaken up over the incident, but thanked the Almighty for sparing the life of her father and his grandson.

Mohammed said her father had just put oil in his white pickup van and closed the bonnet when a single bullet entered through the back of the van and exited through the front windshield, shattering the glass.