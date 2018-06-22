EFCL appeals $1m for fired manager

AN appeal has been filed by the Education Facilities Co Ltd (EFCL) challenging an award of close to $1 million in compensation to its former divisional manager of finance and corporate services who was fired in 2016.

Justice Margaret Mohammed delivered judgment in Ria Narinesingh’s favour in March. Since an appeal was filed by EFCL, the judge was asked to put the reasons for her decision in writing and she did so earlier this month.

In her ruling, Mohammed said there was “unchallenged evidence” that Narinesingh was “humiliated in front of the other employees” when she was escorted to her office to pack her personal belongs and out of the building.

“The claimant was a professional in the field of finance and accounting and her reputation was adversely affected and her prospects of securing a steady job was also negatively affected some two (2) years after her termination. I was of the opinion that the conduct of the defendant was so high-handed and outrageous that it was necessary to send a signal to public bodies that professionals in their organisations ought to be treated with courtesy and due process.”

She also said EFCL’s motive in treating Narinesingh was “high-handed and was intended to humiliate” her.

Narinesingh joined the EFCL in 2012 and became divisional manager, finance and corporate services on April 24, 2013. Her contract was again extended for an additional three-year period on March 4, 2015.

She was fired on June 6, 2016.