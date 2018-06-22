Cabrera: Mass exodus if civil war breaks out

BANKING, Insurance and General Workers Union president Vincent Cabrera is predicting people will flee Venezuela to TT in the hundreds of thousands if ever civil war breaks out in that South American country.

Addressing a Labour Day rally at Charlie King junction, Fyzabad on Tuesday, Cabrera questioned remarks by US Ambassador nominee Joseph Mondello to Trinidad and Tobago during a Senate hearing recently.

He said Mondello, if confirmed as Ambassador, would tell TT’s government to get more involved in the fight against the Islamic State, as well as drag this country into a conflict with Venezuela.

Without citing any sources, he said IS was a product of the US intelligence services and he (Mondello) should deal with “your dog” in the United States and not come to Trinidad seeking assistance to deal with the group.

He also predicted that the number of Venezuelan refugees would swell to 400,000 should there be a civil war in the oil rich country and promised to defend that country from foreign aggressors.