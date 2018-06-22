Assisted schools get grants for cleaners, upkeep

Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

The boards of government-assisted primary schools have begun collecting cleaner and maintenance grants for Term III, says the Education Ministry.

The ministry said in a release today the collection began on June 15. The termly grant is provided for costs associated with cleaning and general upkeep.

Principals of all 39 government assisted secondary schools have also been able to collect their Term II grants. The grants became available on June 14 and principals have already begun collecting them, the ministry said.

The release said, "The Ministry of Education is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to obtain releases of funds to pay Term III grants to government assisted secondary schools and to pay direct funding to the government assisted primary schools. Minister of Education the Honourable Anthony Garcia has expressed an understanding of principals' need of these funds for school management and is working with the relevant persons at the Ministries of Education and Finance to ensure payments."