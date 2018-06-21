Taylor (98) hands TT Super50 defeat Regional tournament bowls off…

WEST Indies women’s captain Stafanie Taylor fell just short of a century to lead Jamaica to a seven-wicket win over TT in round one of the Windies Women’s 50-over Championship in Jamaica, yesterday.

Jamaica, brimming with confidence after winning the regional T20 tournament on Sunday, made light work of their run chase and will be hoping to replicate TT’s 2017 feat of a regional double by adding the 50 overs crown to their cabinet.

Batting first, TT posted a respectable 225 for nine in 50 overs with Felicia Walters cracking 61. Lee Ann Kirby contributed 47 and skipper Merissa Aguilleira pitched in with an unbeaten 33. Bowling for Jamaica, Roshana Outar took two for 32 in 10 overs and Vanessa Watts grabbed two for 59 in 10 overs. In reply, Taylor, a former ICC Player of the Year, slammed a scintillating 98 not out as Jamaica got to 226/3 in 48.4 overs. Natasha McLean made 35 and Chedean Nation scored 29 to help steer Jamaica to victory. Spinner Karishma Ramharack was the best bowler for TT, taking three wickets for 31. TT face Leeward Islands in round two tomorrow.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

TT 225/9 (Felicia Walters 61, Lee Ann Kirby 47, Merissa Aguilleira 33 not out; Roshana Outar 2/32, Vanessa Watts 2/59) vs Jamaica 226/3 (48.4 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 98 not out, Natasha McLean 35, Chedean Nation 29, Karishma Ramharack 3/31). Jamaica won by seven wickets.

Guyana 229/9 (Shemaine Campbelle 107; A Edwards 3/42) vs Leeward Islands 164 all out (45 overs) (J Richards 41 not out; S Grimmond 4/27). Guyana won by 65 runs.

Barbados 230/9 vs Windwards 183/9 (46 overs). Barbados won by 47 runs.