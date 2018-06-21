Scissors attack file for DPP

EASTERN Division police are expected to present a file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard today for advice on an incident in which a man was stabbed once in the chest by the woman, who is now claiming self-defence.

Both victims have since got medical reports and have been cautioned by investigators. Police sources said yesterday the 23-year-old woman’s injuries are consistent with a beating, while the man she stabbed, Germaine Pamphil, 35, has a punctured lung and is still at Sangre Grande hospital in critical condition.

Police said there were no eyewitnesses. Around 11 am on Monday, Pamphil went to the Duranta Gardens, Sangre Grande home of the woman and demanded she hand over belongings he claimed he had left in the house. They argued after she told him she did not have them. She said Pamphil began assaulting her and she retaliated by stabbing him with a pair of scissors.