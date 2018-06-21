Republic Bank Youth League 1/4s at Q/P Savannah

THE QUARTER-FINAL round of the Republic Bank Youth League will be staged,on Saturday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

There will be matches in three divisions – Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16.

Trendsetter Hawks I, Cunupia Extreme and FC Santa Rosa will be involved in all three categories on Saturday. Queen’s Park will be fielding two squads – Queen’s Park Blue (Under-12 and Under-14) and Queen’s Park (Under-16).

The playoffs were contested last Saturday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima.

In the Under-12 section, Cunupia Extreme defeated Queen’s Park Black 3-0 with Isaia Isaac scoring in the third minute, followed by an own goal in the 26th and Tyrique Abdulla in the 37th.

Also, in the Under-12s, Obadiah Aydelarosiyah (13th) and Isreal Spooner (36th) found the back of the net as Crown Trace took care of Jaric Titans 2-0.

FC Santa Rosa brushed aside RSSR 4-1 in the Under-14 division, courtesy of a beaver-trick from Ja-shawn Thomas (sixth, 20th, 32nd and 36th). Jashima Whiteman (14th) was the goal-getter for RSSR.

Olando James netted twice, in the 12th and 38th, with Gelani Job scoring in the 14th as Jaric Titans edged Cap Off Youths 3-2 in another Under-14 match. Justin Lewis got both goals for Cap Off Youths, in the eighth and 52nd.

Sherdohnner Hamilton found the back of the net in the first minute as Petit Valley/Diego Martin pipped Prisons FC 1-0 in the Under-16 division.

There were more goals in the Crown Trace-Jaric Titans encounter, as Crown Trace prevailed 4-2. Nickell Alexander (15th, 24th and 49th) and Nkosi Rosales (20th) were on target for Crown Trace. Sherlon Matthews (27th and 46th) struck for Jaric Titans.

Quarter-Final schedule (all divisions begin at 9 am) –

Under-12 Division: Trendsetter Hawks I vs FC Santa Rosa; Queen’s Park Blue vs Crown Trace FC; San Juan Jabloteh vs Moruga FC; Point Fortin Youth FA vs Cunupia Extreme.

Under-14 Division: Trendsetter Hawks I vs Trincity Nationals; Cunupia Extreme vs Ste Madeleine Strikers; Queen’s Park Blue vs Jaric Titans; Moruga FC vs FC Santa Rosa.

Under-16 Division: Queen’s Park vs Cunupia Extreme; Trendsetter Hawks I vs Crown Trace FC; FC Santa Rosa vs Giving Back FC; Marabella Family CC vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin.