PoS Mayor not pressured to remove Columbus statue

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez

Despite repeated acts of vandalism to the statue of Christopher Columbus in downtown Port of Spain, Mayor Joel Martinez said he is not under any pressure to lobby for the statue's removal and believes despite it's contentious history, it has become a familiar feature of the city.

Newsday spoke with Martinez this morning who said while he was aware of statue's contentious history and the objections of revisionist groups to keeping the statue, he believed the statue held historical significance to TT and the city of Port of Spain.

Newsday also spoke to Senior Superintendent Floris Hodge-Griffith of the Port of Spain Division who said defacing public property is a summary offense and persons accused of vandalism may face a fine or imprisonment.