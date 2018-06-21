No pension for five months

Angela Carasquero age 71 of Santa Cruz Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Angela Carasquero,71, of Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz is pleading with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services Social Welfare Division to rectify her payments of her monthly pension grant.

The pensioner who visited Newsday head office on Chacon Street today said it has been five months since she last received her monthly pension.

“The last time I received my cheque was on the February 1, of this year, and when I did not get my payments in March month, I went to the ministry to find out what was going on. Every time I went to find out what was the keep back they told me they are working on the problem.

“On May 17, the ministry gave me a letter telling me the payments for the months March, April, and May were inadvertently deposited into an incorrect account, and is making all attempts to rectify the situation. I cannot take that to the grocery store or pay my bills, I need the cheques to take to the bank.”