Mobil 1 pumps $325K into Wallerfield racing

Vice president of TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) Jameer Ali, centre, receives a $325,000 sponsorship cheque from Rosco Petroavance Ltd CEO Wayne Bernard, left, and division manager (Mobil Lubricants) for Rosco Petroavance Ltd, Eugene Sylvester.

Rosco Petroavance Ltd, the sole distributor for Mobil Lubricants in TT, has partnered with the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) in a two-year deal worth $325,000 for all motor racing at the Wallerfield International Raceway.

The partnership was announced yesterday at Rosco Petroavance Ltd, San Fernando, ahead of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship, which takes place on Sunday.

TTASA vice president Jameer Ali spoke at the function where he welcomed the partnership and lauded the distributor for their investment.

“At Wallerfield International Raceway, we host some of the Caribbean’s top racers. Thus, it is only fitting that we partner with the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil 1. The Mobil 1 brand’s reputation and rich tradition in motorsports speaks for itself and it is without a doubt that their sponsorship will assist in the development of motorsport locally.”

As part of the two-year agreement, Mobil 1 will have access to prime track branding and coverage of all motorsport events at the raceway.

Company director and CEO Wayne Bernard said the brand was pleased with the partnership as it allows the brand to connect with local racing fans.

“Mobil 1 is well known in the motor racing fraternity worldwide for decades and we are extremely delighted to be the gold sponsor of the Wallerfield International Raceway as it allows us to connect with enthusiastic motor racing fans locally,” Bernard said.

He added that Mobil and Rosco Petroavance are committed to serving the local market and have dedicated its resources to the improvement of motorsport in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We look forward to future milestones in our remarkable journey in bringing the best in class, quality and performance lubricants to the market,” he said.