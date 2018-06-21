Man, 30, killed by girlfriend

A 30-year-old unemployed Belmont man was fatally stabbed in the neck following a heated argument and fight with his 27-year-old girlfriend at his Bel Air Road, Belmont home early this morning.

The killer who fled the scene surrendered to police shortly after they found the man's body.

Around 4.15 am Atiba Hamlet, also known as Toby, was at his home with his girlfriend when they had a heated argument which escalated into a fight.

During the altercation Hamlet’s girlfriend reportedly took a sharp object and stabbed him once in the neck when he attacked her.

As he fell to the ground she ran away to get help. Neighbours who heard the quarreling and fight called Belmont police and officers who were on patrol responded within minutes.

