Long-serving Merry Boys president Rampersad dies

TTCB 3rd vice-president Patrick Rampersad, left, presents an award to Shenelle Lord at the TTCB annual awards ceremony in 2015.

LONG-SERVING president of top local cricket club Merry Boys, Patrick Rampersad, died yesterday morning after reportedly suffering a heart attack. The 60-year-old Rampersad, who was a customs broker by profession, collapsed at his Henry Street, Port of Spain office and passed away shortly after. He was at the helm of the Diego Martin-based Merry Boys for approximately 30 years, and served as the third vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) up to his death.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath was in disbelief yesterday at the sudden passing of his colleague.

“It’s very shocking to hear that he passed away. We were not aware that he had any sickness (or) he wasn’t feeling well at all. I spoke to him on Sunday night and he was very jovial. He seemed to be in very good spirits. To receive the news (this) morning was quite shocking,” Bassarath said.

Veteran Merry Boys batsman Mario Belcon spoke to Newsday yesterday and indicated his boss had told him he was not feeling well.

“I gave him a check over the holiday; he mentioned to me that he was getting some difficulties. He had a few check-ups with (his) doctor. He never gave the impression that anything was that serious (and) life-threatening,” Belcon said.

The Merry Boys opening batsman added, “That was a real shocker to me. I still feeling like I’m dreaming right now. Apart from him being a good manager and a successful businessman, I think he’s an incredible human being in terms of the way he deals with people. He was loved by many.”

Belcon, reflecting on the life of Rampersad, said, “He’s like a father to me. He was (the) most pro-active manager. He’s one of the (few) managers who’ll come for a game and be there from morning till the end. That’s something special from a man who was a successful businessman. He could’ve been anywhere but his love for the game was second-to-none.”

Ex-Merry Boys all-rounder and West Indies T20 player Rayad Emrit said Rampersad was the driving force behind the Diego Martin-based club and leaves a huge void.

“He’s definitely going to be missed,” said Emrit. “I played for Merry Boys for five to six years. He was the like the father of the club. It’s not (just) a loss for cricket on a whole but for the entire community in Diego Martin. I just hope that the Merry Boys club don’t go downhill from here, because he was the one that carried the club on his back. I really hope that (he) rests in peace and if the club continues, that’s what he’ll like – that the club continues as a successful club.”

Bassarath said he knew Rampersad for 20 years and his passion for the game as well as the club never waned.

“He has given his life for Merry Boys,” said the TTCB boss. “I know that he loved the club dearly. The players that played for Merry Boys, he had a very close relationship with them. He would have been responsible for the emergence of quite a few players that would have represented Trinidad and Tobago in the recent past,” added Bassarath.

He noted, “I expect a good contingent from the Cricket Board to be at his funeral. We haven’t discussed anything as yet with respect to honouring him, but that will be given serious consideration.”