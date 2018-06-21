House adjourns terror debate

Camille Robinson-Regis

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday night adjourned its debate on the report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Anti-Terrorism Bill 2018, to consider amendments to the bill suggested by the Opposition.

After the House took a ten minute break and resumed House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis said the break had been used to hold brief discussions on the Opposition proposals. “We’d like to adjourn the House.”

Minutes earlier as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was speaking, Robinson-Regis had risen to challenge her to say if she would support the bill. Persad-Bissessar was non-committal, but told Robinson-Regis to wait until the committee stage to see how the Opposition would act.

The House adjourned to Friday at 1.30 pm, private members day, featuring Naparima MP Rodney Charles’s motion of no confidence in Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon.