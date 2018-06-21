Cops find guns, gun parts, ganja

PORT OF SPAIN CID officers yesterday found two guns, ammunition, ganja and parts for handguns at two abandoned Cascade houses.

Although no one was arrested, police are working on information that the guns and drugs were hidden in the houses by members of a gang operating in the Cascade area.

Police, led by head of PoS CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgt Anthony Williams and others, cordoned off several areas in Belmont and Cascade between 8 am and 2 pm yesterday.

They searched several homes, found a quantity of drugs and arrested seven people on outstanding warrants and others for questioning about several shootings and robberies.

The team also went to an abandoned house in Cascade, where they found a.22 pistol and .38 revolver with three live rounds of ammunition, as well as parts for handguns.

The weapons are to be sent to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto for ballistic testing.

The same team searched another abandoned house and found a quantity of marijuana.