Cops await gun find report

CENTRAL Division police investigating the discovery of a cache of arms at a Cunupia mosque have been told the weapons entered the country illegally.

The Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) at Cumuto, where the guns were sent for ballistic testing, have determined none could be traced locally.

Two pistols, a rifle and two shotguns were found in the ceiling of the Masjid ul Muttaqueen mosque on June 7. The AR 15 rifle was traced to the United States, where it was manufactured, and police are awaiting a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations to find out who was the original owner and how it reached this country.

Sources said when the SERU presents its report to the Central Division, senior officers will advise on how to continue with the investigation. Police believe the perpetrator may be aligned to the mosque, but said no arrest has been made as many people frequest the mosque.

Although the mosque has external surveillance cameras, the footage was not useful, police said.

On June 7, workmen assigned to repair the women’s bathroom found garbage bags in the ceiling with the five guns. They told the imam and other mosque officials, and the guns were handed over to the Chaguanas police.