Car stolen while owner buys peppers

A 37-YEAR-OLD Cunupia man was tricked into leaving his Nissan AD Wagon for a car thief, who drove off leaving him behind.

A police media release yesterday said the man told police he went to Havelock Street in Curepe at around 11 am on Wednesday to meet and negotiate with a man who claimed to be interested in buying the car.

He said on meeting the potential buyer, the two got into the car and drove along the Eastern Main Road to the Tunapuna Market, where the"buyer" reportedly gave the owner $20 and asked him to buy some peppers for him.

When the man returned after buying the peppers, the car was gone and he called the police. The Northern Division Task Force and St Joseph CID found the car abandoned at St Vincent Street in Arouca at 4 pm.