$75K FINE FORFB BADTALK Woman in court for malicious social media claims

A WOMAN who accused a female prison officer on social media of abandoning her children at the side of the road has been ordered to pay $75,000 in compensation for defamation. Ama Charles has also been ordered to pay the prison officer's legal costs of $19,652.

In a ruling on social media defamation, Justice Margaret Mohammed said the allegations in the Facebook post by Charles “were of a very serious nature since (they) called into question the fitness of the claimant as a parent in a society where the acts of parents with their children are under immense scrutiny, both by private citizens and state agencies.”

In an introductory passage in her ruling, Mohammed quoted from The Threat Posed to Reputation by the Emergence of Social Web Technologies by Sarosh Khan, which reads: “Social web technologies have profoundly changed the way in which the average individual interacts with the web, no longer merely taking from the wealth of content online but now actively contributing to it to a potentially large audience.

“This power, however, comes with inherent concerns in particular attacks on reputation in light of the way in which individuals perceive and do not appreciate the power of these technologies.” The prison officer took Charles to court for posting certain statements on Facebook on January 24, 2016.

Charles admitted publishing the words on her Facebook page, but denied that she caused the post to be shared on the Prison Service's Facebook page. The prison officer contended that on the day the posts appeared, she left her children with their father and Charles, his friend, before going to work, thinking her children would be safe with their father.

Some time later, she received messages and phone calls from the children’s father, who chastised her for leaving them. She also received several messages from co-workers and a supervisor at the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove, that a woman had made several calls and left several messages at the prison asking her to collect her children.

The prison officer also claimed she received several abusive messages alleging that she left her children unattended in the road, without clothes, and that they were hungry. She also claimed Charles published the defamatory message on her Facebook page and tagged crime programme Beyond the Tape, a local television station and Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne. The post was also posted on the Prison Service's Facebook page.

She said she was hurt and embarrassed by the allegations. She was represented by attorney Kalena Maharajh and Whitney St Clair. Gem Emmanuel and Elena Da Silva represented Charles.

This is not the first time that the court has imposed a fine for malicious use of social media. On Monday February 5, Janelle Burke was ordered to pay compensation to an entire family for defamatory statements on Facebook.

A woman who was the subject of the posts, sued Burke and the case was heard before Justice Frank Seepersad. The posts appeared on Facebook in 2016. Seepersad said the words posted were “reckless and scandalous" as he ordered Burke to pay compensation and the family’s legal bill.

In their lawsuit, the family claimed Burke published a number of libellous statement on Facebook that resulted in them suffering “shame and embarrassment” since those statements were false and may have been seen by thousands.

In her posts, Burke accused the family of engaging in incest. Her posts further alleged that the father of the family was a rapist who was engaging in sexual activities with his stepson and daughter, while the seven-year-old was involved in prostitution at school.

The posts also went on to claim the mother of the family had sex with other men and women. The family’s telephone numbers and their photographs were also shared along with the posts. The posts even resulted in officers of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) interviewing the family at home at a police station.