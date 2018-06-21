58 days later, still no word on Darrell

YESTERDAY marked 58 days since Port of Spain teenager Darrell Cuffy was kidnapped, and although his family is losing hope that he will be reunited with them someday, they still have a glimmer of hope that he may be still alive.

Darrell’s father Farrell, 45, said he has been checking the number of days he has not seen or held his son and the feeling has left him frustrated and disappointed.

The father of four said he was hoping his MP, Marlene McDonald, would visit to offer support, but since this never happened, he is wondering if politicians care about their constituents.

He said, “I am disappointed how everybody in Trinidad operates.

“Someone knows what transpired with my family, somebody knows where my son is and they are refusing to come forward, but I have patience and I will wait and wait until I could wait no more.”

The businessman said he was also equally disappointed that no one has called Crime Stoppers with any information which might lead to his son being rescued.

He said while he will not pay a ransom, he is willing to give the kidnappers one of his boats in exchange.

“I have said it before and I will say it again. I have no money and while I have boats, every time I make money it is to pay the people who I owe credit.

“But I am willing to give up one of the boats to the people who are holding my son.” However, the kidnappers never demanded a ransom, which left the family confused.

On April 25 Darrell was at Fairways Maraval when he was ordered into an SUV by two men.

Yesterday, investigators said the investigation is ongoing and the police are very involved in the probe which is being led by head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad.