11-year-old girl sexually assaulted DDI

An 11-year-old Freeport schoolgirl who accompanied her mother, friends and relatives to an excursion down the Islands on Labour day was sexually assaulted by a relative in his 30s.

According to reports the girl’s mother went to the Freeport police station on Wednesday, one day after the incident, and made a report.

She was redirected to the Maraval police station where she made a report to WPC Castle.

The girl's mother told police that around 3.10 pm her daughter was asleep after several hours of playing and swimming and moved to a separate area to take a short nap.

The girl told her mother that she was awakened by a relative in his 30s who sexually assaulted her.