Wednesday 20 June 2018
YTEPP gives loans to employees

The Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (Ytepp) is in breach of ethical practices and has raised questions of improper spending of tax-payer funds through loans to staff and poor spending practices.

These issues were raised by a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee of Parliament today regarding a number of breaches to the state enterprises performance monitoring manual by Ytepp.

The main breach identified by the committee was the granting of low-interest or interest-free loans to Ytepp employees on a regular basis.

The matter was raised by Independent Senator David Small, who said what was happening with tax payers' money was a breach. He said an example of the unethical practices include an instance where an employee of received a loan of $20,000.00, even though CEO Nigel Forgenie said the maximum sum given as loan was approximately $10,000.00. Forgenie said that sum was an overpayment from 2013, which Small said was baffling as it is yet to be repaid to the enterprise.

