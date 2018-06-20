Young: Meeting is not political

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young yesterday rejected United National Congress (UNC) MP Ganga Singh’s claims that a town meeting the OPM is hosting in Mt Hope on Friday is a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting for the July 16 by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria. The town hall meeting takes place from 7 pm at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert community centre. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will deliver the feature address.

Young told Newsday, “It is not a political meeting and was never intended to be one.” He explained, “This conversation is a continuation of the previous public conversations that the Prime Minister has held, allowing the public an opportunity to interact with him.” Young said the meeting also gives Rowley and other government ministers the chance, “to provide vital information of government’s business to the public.”

Singh alleged the location is on the border of the Barataria district. He asked if the PNM was using state funds to fuel its by-election campaigns in Belmont East and Barataria. Singh based his claims on a message sent by PNM general secretary Daniel Dookie, inviting party members to attend the town hall meeting. In his message, Dookie said, “This is not a party meeting, but is hosted by the OPM. Therefore it is advisable not to walk with PNM flags and any other PNM paraphernalia, including wearing of PNM jerseys.”

Contacted yesterday, Dookie said he had “no comment” to make on Singh’s claims. However Dookie said the PNM’s campaigns in Belmont East and Barataria are going very smoothly. He was unfazed by claims made at a UNC meeting at the Don Miguel Hindu School of massive support in a part of the Barataria district. An ongoing North American Caribbean Teachers Association tracking poll has put the PNM ahead of the UNC in Belmont East and Barataria. The poll said there is no support for any other party in the by-elections.