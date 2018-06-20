Wong claims Girls U-14 Lease title

CHAMP: Cameron Wong won the U-14 singles title yesterday at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis held at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

CAMERON Wong claimed the Girls Under-14 singles title, as the Lease Operators Limited-sponsored Junior Tennis Tournament continued at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. In yesterday’s final, Wong whipped Ella Carrington in straight sets. Wong dropped one game in a dominant performance in the opening set. Carrington fared slightly better but not enough to trouble Wong who clinched the set 6-2.

Zara Ghuran was another person to walk away with a title yesterday, after she defeated Jordane Dookie 4-1, 5-3 in the girls Under-12 singles decider.

In the boys Under-10 singles final, Adam Wyatt took care of Adam MacKenzie 4-3, 4-1. In the girls Under-10 equivalent, Abigail Chin Lee brushed aside Eva Pasea comfortably 4-1, 4-1.

The tournament, which began on Friday, was due to conclude yesterday, but persistent rainfall the past two days has resulted in a backup of fixtures. Organisers have decided that this Saturday, which was the scheduled reserve day, will have to be used to finish the remainder of matches.

Other Results –

Boys Under-10 singles semi-finals: Adam Wyatt bt Yeshowah Smith 4-2, 4-2; Adam MacKenzie bt Rizwan Mohammed 5-3, 4-1, 11-9.

Girls Under-10 singles semi-finals: Eva Pasea bt Brianna Harricharan 1-4, 4-1, 10-5.

Boys Under-12 singles semi-finals: James Hadden bt Zachery Byng 4-1, 1-4, 10-4; Kale Dalla Costa bt Daniel Jeary 4-0, 4-2.

Boys Under-14 singles semi-finals: Ethan Wong bt Sebastien Byng 6-2, 6-3; Sebastian Sylvester bt Saqiv Williams 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Under-16 singles semi-finals: Luca Shamsi bt David Rodriguez 7-6(3), 4-6, 10-3; Alijah Leslie bt Ebolum Nwokolo 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

Girls Under-16 singles semi-finals: Isabel Abraham bt Kelsev Leitch 6-0, 6-3; Yin Lee Assang bt Maria Honore 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.

Boys Under-18 singles semi-finals: Che Andrews bt Adam Escalante 6-2, 6-3; Scott Hackshaw bt Jaydon Alexis 6-2, 6-3.