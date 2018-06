TTCB official Patrick Rampersad dies

Patrick Rampersad

TTCB Executive Member and long-standing Merry Boys president, Patrick Rampersad, has died.

Rampersad, a customs broker, passed away this morning after allegedly suffering a heart attack at his office in Port of Spain.

Rampersad has served in various capacities in local cricket for over two decades and was the heartbeat behind the Diego Martin-based club Merry Boys which has enjoyed great success under his leadership.