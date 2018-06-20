…TTCB not surprised by historic 13-wicket haul

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has heaped praises on fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for his exceptional performance playing for the West Indies in the Second Test match against Sri Lanka which ended on Monday in St Lucia.

The 30-year-old, a product of the South East Zone of the TTCB, grabbed figures of 13 wickets for 121 runs, the third best match haul ever by a regional Test player as the contest ended in a draw after five intriguing days of cricket. The West Indies lead the three-match rubber 1-0 going into the Third Test which starts on Saturday in Barbados.

Yesterday, Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB said congratulations are in place for Gabriel as he has made the entire Caribbean proud with his penetrative bowling.

Bassarath said Gabriel is reaping the rewards of all his hard work in practice and training leading up to the current Test series, and he should be an inspiration to others who wish to rise to the top of their craft. “I have had the opportunity to see Shannon making an extra effort to get his fitness up to peak level almost every day at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva with his personal trainer so I am not at all surprised that he is at the top of his game at the moment,” said an elated Bassarath.

The top local administrator said he expects Gabriel to continue dominating the Sri Lankans in the 3rd Test and will be a key player if the WI maintain their unblemished record of not having lost a series to the Sri Lankans at home.