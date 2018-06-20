Southern Division: serious crimes down

While the murder toll continues to grow in TT with 258 murders for 2018 as opposed to 240 for the same period last year, Southern Division acting ASP Peter Ramdeen boasted there has been a decrease of 11 per cent in serious crimes in his division.

“From January 1 to June 19 2018, the Southern Division has realised an 11 per cent decrease in serious crimes committed, from 850 in 2017 to 759 for the same period in 2018.

Most notably, we have witnessed a 35 per cent decrease in larceny motor vehicles, from 72 in 2017 to 47 for the same period in 2018", said Ramdeen.

He said for 2018, there have been 76 incidents of people being either robbed of their motor vehicles or cars stolen. The Southern Division Criminal Investigations Department (CID), have been able to recover 21 of these cars with a total of nine people being charged for these offences.”