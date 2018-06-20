Ramdeen criticises gov’t: Zero arrests after anti-gang legislation’s passing

Gerald Ramdeen PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen this afternoon lamented what he described as "gross incompetence" on the part of government and the police service for the lack of arrests made one month after the passing of anti-gang legislation.

Speaking at a press conference at his Cornelio Street, Woodbrook office, Ramdeen said despite reportedly having extensive knowledge of gang members throughout TT, no arrests have been made.

Ramdeen also slammed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for saying, "more would die", when opposition failed to support the first draft of the legislation.

"How is it that in 2017, more than a year ago the Attorney General and the government has the information on every single gang member and three weeks after the (anti-gang) legislation has been proclaimed, there hasn't been a single arrest, one prosecution, but there are 30 murders they tell us is mostly gang related."