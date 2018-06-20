Rain hampers manhunt

Persistent rainfall throughout the country yesterday hampered police and soldiers in their search for a 35-year-old Chaguaramas Development Authority employee, who is the lone suspect in the murder of Nalene Smith, 33.

The body of the women was discovered on the floor of her Dibe, Long Circular Road home on Monday afternoon.

Smith’s head appeared to have been bashed in by her killer. The gruesome discovery was made by two of her children.

Yesterday, Western Division police accompanied by soldiers combed several areas in the western peninsula for the suspect but he could not be found.

Senior officers yesterday called on members of the public who may have information in the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the police emergency hotline at 999 or 800-TIPS.