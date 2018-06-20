PCA to launch enquiry on ‘gang list’ leak

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. Photo: Sureash Cholai

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) through its Director David West has written to Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams saying the PCA has launched its own enquiry into the leak of the list of names, photographs, addresses and other information about 45 people linked to the Rasta City Gang.

Sources revealed the letter was despatched to the Acting CoP on Monday.

Yesterday West confirmed to Newsday that following a meeting with his Deputy Director Michelle Solomon-Baksh, a decision was taken to audit and monitor the police investigation into the alleged leak.