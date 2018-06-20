No land report for DCP Dulalchan

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan will not be getting the report sent to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat over a decision the latter took to terminate the top cop’s licence to occupy agricultural lands in Felicity. He has, however, been told he is free to occupy the lands, for now.

In a letter to Dulalchan’s attorney Kiel Tacklalsingh, attorney Zelica Haynes-Soo Hon, of the Attorney General’s secretariat, said the report submitted by Rambharat on February 1, was an internal working document, disclosure of which would be “contrary to the public interest” since it was between high office holders on sensitive issues. Haynes-Soo Hon also said there was an ongoing investigation into the land issue and the report contained confidential information received by the prime minister.

Dulalchan’s attorneys sought a copy of the report in March and again in May.

Dulalchan – who was the Police Service Commission’s top pick for the post of Commissioner – said he was the beneficiary of a bona fide and legally effectual licence and was not given an opportunity to be heard by the minister before the decision was made to terminate the licence.

He also strenuously and categorically denied any involvement in “land-grabbing” or any act of impropriety in occupying the land.

In May, with the exoneration of the three suspended public officials in the Ministry of Agriculture, he said it also cleared him from land-grab accusations.

In refusing to disclose the report, Haynes-Soo Hon also addressed Dulalchan’s concerns of being displaced from the lands:

“Further, with regard to your client’s concern that he may be displaced from the lands at Bhim Soodwah Extension and Chatoorie Street, please be advised that we are instructed that the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, having regard to the ongoing investigation, has no intention of revoking the decision of the commissioner of state lands to allow your client to enter the lands

“The commissioner granted him permission to enter the lands subject to Cabinet’s consideration as to whether it will approve of a state agricultural lease in favour of your client. Therefore, we do not agree with your submission that an irrevocable licence was granted to your client.” Dulalchan’s position, however, remains the same, since according to his lawyers, the licence has not been terminated but curiously the ministry is not willing to disclose the report which is already in the public.

In a separate letter, Dulalchan was told by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) that it was not currently investigating an allegation against him, but had investigated one made in 2011. That investigation was completed in 2017.

The PCA reminded that it did not have the power to discipline police officers but can only make a recommendation to the Police Service Commission. Dulalchan was again reminded that the PSC took a decision not to proceed with the matter.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives defeated a motion to confirm Dulalchan’s appointment as Commissioner of Police.