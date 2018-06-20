New format for Fishing Pond League

Fishing Pond organiser Prakash Ramkissoon

THE 2018 edition of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond 9-a-side Football League kicks off on July 28 with a slightly new format of competition which is expected to make it a littler shorter but more exciting.

Organiser Prakash Ramkissoon said teams will be separated into two groups with the top four teams advancing to the Big 8 which will be a knockout phase straight to the final. The winner this year will take home $20,000, with the runners-up receiving $7,000.

There will be cash prizes and trophies for the league’s MVP, Most Goals, Best Goalkeeper. Best Defender. First Hat-trick and Most Disciplined team.

The registration fee is $2,500 per team which includes 14 players. The deadline for registration is July 20 and interested teams can call 339-6778 for further information.

That and Cool It are the two-time defending champions and will be eyeing a hat-trick of titles.In 2016, ‘Cool It’ defeated Boys Town in extra time 3-2 courtesy a free kick. Last year, it was close yet again as penalty kicks were needed to crown a winner.