Man stabbed with scissors while visiting ex-girlfriend

A 35-year-old Sangre Grande labourer who said he went to his ex-girlfriend's house on Monday to retrieve some of his personal belongings was stabbed twice in the chest with a pair of scissors and is now warded at hospital suffering from a punctured lung.

The 23-year-old woman who stabbed the man has since claimed self-defence.

Police say the estranged couple parted ways two years ago but around 11 am on Monday the man went to the woman's home and demanded that give him items he claimed he had left in the house.

They began arguing when the woman said she didn't have the items.