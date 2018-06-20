Man killed in St James drive-by

A Port of Spain man is dead after he was shot several times while liming with friends in St James last night.

According to reports made to the police, Chickie Denbow, 26, was liming with a group of friends at the corner of Alfred-Richards Street, St James at around 8.30 when a silver Nissan Tiida vehicle pulled up alongside the limers.

A man in the backseat of the car fired several shots hitting Denbow.

One of Denbow's acquaintances called the police and officers of the Western Division came to the scene. Denbow was taken to the St James District Medical Facility where he died while receiving treatment.

The police said Denbow was not known to them and are trying to establish a motive for the killing.