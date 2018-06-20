Grande man charged with having gun, ammo

A Sangre Grande man charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition was expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate yesterday, after being arrested by the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF) during an anti-crime exercise on Monday.

Kareem Thomas, 24, of Guy Street, Sangre Grande, was arrested by police on mobile patrol on Walke Street, Sangre Grande, around 11.35 am.

Police said they stopped and searched a man and found he had a Ruger 357 Magnum revolver, loaded with six rounds of .38mm ammunition.

Thomas was arrested and charged by WPC Kelicia Bailey of the EDTF.