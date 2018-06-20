Expect thunder, lightning today ITCZ interacting with ‘hind leg of tropical wave’

TIMBER: Firemen of the Siparia Fire Station cut branches of a fallen tree across the Siparia Old Road yesterday. The tree toppled due to heavy wind and rain in the area. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

The rainy season was announced over one month ago, but rains were few and far between.

However, for the past couple of days, TT has been experiencing sporadic showers leading into torrential rainfall, causing concerns by residents because of water buildup in some low-lying areas.

Meteorologist at the Meteorological Office at Piarco Paula Wellington said the current weather pattern was expected to continue today and extending until tomorrow.

“The ITCZ (inter-tropical convergence zone) has been interacting with the hind leg of the tropical wave that passed on Monday which is providing unstable conditions from which we are getting showery activity,” she said.

She said cloudy conditions would continue into today and tomorrow with lightning, accompanied by thunder clouds. Because of the rainy weather, there were concerns by passengers about being able to travel on board the TT Express which ferries back and forth between TT. However, public relations officer at the Port Authority of TT (PATT) Vilma Lewis-Cockburn said sailing went ahead on schedule. “Sailing began with the TT Express from Tobago at 8.30 am instead of 6 am because today (yesterday) was a holiday. The return trip should set sail at 12.30 pm (Tuesday) from Trinidad.”

Lewis-Cockburn said there were no alarm calls.

“If the waves were over three metres then the the port would have been alerted, but so far, everything is okay. Head of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Neville Wint said while several trees were felled by brisk winds in southern Trinidad, the matter was dealt with speedily by the regional corporations.

There was also a report of a roof being torn off a roof. but there were no injuries.