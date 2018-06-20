Cops hold 2 after robbery, get back $$

NALINEE SEELAL

BARATARIA police on Tuesday night held two robbery suspects and seized a gun and stolen cash.

Around 9.30 pm the owner of Tipsy Bar in Aranguez was at his Aranguez home when someone he knew called out to him saying they were outside and wanted to chat.

As the businessman opened his front door he was confronted by two men, one armed with a gun, who robbed him of $900. After the bandits left, the victim contacted the police and officers on patrol responded within minutes. They detained two suspects, 25 and 30, from Curepe and Tunapuna respectively, and got back the stolen money and a loaded revolver.

The two men were taken to the Barataria police station and were expected to be placed on an ID parade yesterday. The robbery victim later thanked the police for retrieving his stolen cash and arresting the two men.