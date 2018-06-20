Cop robbed of gun while giving stranger a ‘drop’

Police car

A police constable (PC) from the North Eastern Division was robbed of his personal firearm by a man he said he gave a drop on Sunday.

The PC was leaving a friend’s home in the Guanapo Heights, Arima around 6 am on Sunday when a strange man asked him for a drop to Arima.

He said he did not know the man but agreed to give him a ride and when he reached the pillars at Maturita, a dog ran in front of his car and he swerved to avoid hitting it.

Despite his efforts, the PC hit the dog and came out of his car to inspect what damage had been done.

He said he left a pouch containing his personal gun, a Glock 19 pistol with one magazine and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the car.

After making a check on the damage to his car, the PC said the man told him he would travel from there and left.

He remained on the scene, tending to his car and a short while later, he checked his pouch and realised it was empty.

He said the gun and ammunition are valued $6,000.