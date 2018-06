Cemeteryshut at 9.30 am

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez.

Can you explain why the Mucurapo Cemetery gates were still closed at 9.30 am on Saturday. That was the day after the Eid holiday.

Visitors might have travelled from Toco or Cedros, or even visiting from the US or Canada. The opening hours on notices state 6 am to 6 pm for the cemetery.

MICHAEL J WILLIAMS via e-mail