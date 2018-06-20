Breaking
Ramdeen criticises gov't: Zero arrests after anti-gang legislation's passing Garcia: I too had given education a failing grade YTEPP gives loans to employees Doodhai warns education minister $5,000 fine for cocaine
N Touch
Wednesday 20 June 2018
follow us
News

$158K forbad charge

Man proves malicious prosecution case

JADA LOUTOO

THE State was ordered to compensate a cargo loader in the sum of $158,000 for malicious prosecution. Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell made the order in favour of Allister Richards.

In her ruling, the judge said she considered Richards, a middle-aged man, respectably employed in a job related to law enforcement. “Reputation is as important to him as it is to anyone. Having a criminal matter in court for years would impact adversely on his reputation,” the judge said.

She ruled that the factors required for a finding of malicious prosecution were clearly established. Richards was charged with driving without due care and attention, arising from a collision on May 18, 2008, at Manahambre Road, Princes Town.

The case ended in a no-case submission being upheld and Richards was discharged by then magistrate Avason Quinlan-Williams, who found the evidence of the police to be inconsistent.

Donaldson-Honeywell said her findings turned on which version of events she accepted as more probable. She found the police officer who testified was “far less believable as a witness.”

The judge said there were material inconsistencies between the police officer’s evidence under cross-examination compared to his witness statement, the station diary and his magistrates’ court testimony. She said the police failed to show a cause for arrest, adding, “It is also my finding that the charge was actuated by malice.” Richards was represented by attorney Kevin Ratiram and Daniella Boxhill represented the State.

Comments

Reply to this story

News