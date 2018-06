Who isto blame?

THE EDITOR: I read with astonishment that a document with the names and other personal information of members of a particular gang who are on the hit list of another gang is being circulated on social media.

Who would have ever thought that it would come to this on this once peaceful island. Now take a deep breath and ask yourself who is responsible for allowing this nation to become such a hostile land. Go on, think about it.

GA MARQUES via e-mail