Shiva Boys claim FLOW SSCL T10 title

Shiva Boys Hindu College players and coaching staff celebrate after winning the Flow SSCL T10 title with Cindy Ann Gatt, director of marketing at Flow, and officials of the SSCL.

SHIVA Boys Hindu College won the FLOW Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) T10 Cup with a six-wicket win over Carapichaima East Secondary at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, recently.

Batting first, Carapichaima East posted 82 for five with James Duncan leading the charge with 46 and Tariq Khan chipping in with 14. Tareeq Abdool and Nicholas Ali tried their best to contain Caps, grabbing two for 15 and 1/8 respectively. In reply, Shiva Boys got contributions from multiple batsmen as they got to 84/4 in 8.1 overs. Abdool top scored with 18, Rohan Singh scored 15 and Damien Joachim pitched in with 14 to lead Shiva Boys to the title. Duncan was also instrumental with the ball, taking 2/18 but it was not enough.

In the semi-finals, Shiva Boys got past St Benedict’s College by seven wickets and Carapichaima East outlasted Fatima College by 10 runs.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Final –

Carapichaima East 82/5 (James Duncan 46, Tariq Khan 14; Tareeq Abdool 2/15, Nicholas Ali 1/8) vs Shiva Boys Hindu 84/4 (8.1 overs) (T Abdool 18, Rohan Singh 15, Damien Joachim 14; J Duncan 2/18) Shiva Boys Hindu won by six wickets

Semifinals –

St Benedict’s College 69/9 (Antonio Gomez 16, Ronnie Goddard 10, Tareeq Abdool 3/15, Damien Joachim 2/10) vs Shiva Boys Hindu College 70/3 (7.2 overs) (Tareeq Abdool 30, Gregory Nandlal 23; Mbeki Joseph 2/8, Leeron Peters 1/10). Shiva Boys won by seven wickets.

Carapichaima East 101/7 (10 overs) (James Duncan 38, Raven Sieunarine 14; Nicholas Elliot 2/5, Tristan Tom Yew 1/12) vs Fatima 91/5 (Jeremiah Cruickshank 40, Josh Dookie 20; Rupdeen Sookdeo 2/12). Carapichaima East won by 10 runs.