Queen’s Park brush aside UTT 3-0

Sean De Silva

FORMER Central FC and national team pair Elton John and Sean de Silva were on the scoresheet as Queen’s Park took an early lead in the TT Super league with a 3-0 win over UTT on Sunday.

John opened the scoring with his second goal of the campaign in the sixth minute, before de Silva followed with two more to take his tally to three goals.

The result, which followed a 2-2 draw with Matura Reunited in the opening round, put QPCC at the league’s summit on goal-difference.

Teams with wins in the first round all faltered this weekend, as four teams finished Match Day Two on four points: QPCC, Matura Reunited, Cunupia FC and PoLice.

After their draw with QPCC, Matura Reunited responded with a hard-fought 2-1 win away to former Pro League outfit, Club Sando. Brendon Figuera scored less than a minute after kckoff to give Matura an early lead, before Isaiah Lee scored his second goal of the campaign, and ultimately the winner in the 59th minute. Club Sando standout Christon Freitas pulled one back in the 83rd minute, but the goal couldn’t prevent the team from a second straight loss.

On Saturday, defending league and knockout champions Guaya United were expected to return to winning ways, but despite the backing of its strong home support, were forced to settle for another draw, this time to Prison Services FC. Jody Allsop got the lone goal for the Guaya in the eighth minute. On the hour mark, Prison Services went level with a strike from Terrence Gene. The 1-1 result would be both teams’ second stalemate.

In other results, Corey Isaac and Hakim Gulston scored on either side of an own goal in a 3-0 win for RSSR over Diego Martin/Petit Valley United; Cunupia FC edged Metal X Erin FC 2-1; Police got past FC Santa Rosa 1-0; Tobago’s Bethel United played to a 1-1 draw with San Fernando Giants.

Action will restart with Match Day Three on Friday with one fixture and continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Fixtures:

Friday – FC Santa Rosa v Guaya United, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm.

Saturday – Matura Reunited v Metal X Erin FC, Sangre Grande Rec, 6.30 pm; UTT v Club Sando, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 6.30 pm; San Fernando Giants v Police FC, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 pm.

Sunday –Cunupia FC v Bethel United, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm; Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd v QPCC, St Anthony’s College, 4 pm; Prison Services v RSSR, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm.