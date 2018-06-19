Photos: Labour Day in Fyzabad

Several trade unions march from Avocat Junction Fyzabad to Charlie King Junction Fyzabad in in celebration of Labour Day in TT. Several speakers including leaders of unions under the Joint Trade Union Movement and FITUN. Photo: Anil Rampersad

Thousands of this country's workers joined the Labour Day march from Avocat Junction to Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad this morning. Our reporter Richardson Dhalai and photographer Anil Rampersad were on hand to capture the moments and the stories of the workers struggle in TT.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.

thousands of workers have begun the labour day march from avocat junction to charlie king junction, fyzabad. @Newsday_TT — richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018

heavy torrential rain is falling as workers march into charlie king junction fyzabad for the annual labour day rally..@Newsday_TT — richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018

TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai has warned of empty classrooms if salary negotations for the 2104-2017 period are not started by september. @Newsday_TT — richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018