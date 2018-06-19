Photos: Labour Day in Fyzabad
Thousands of this country's workers joined the Labour Day march from Avocat Junction to Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad this morning. Our reporter Richardson Dhalai and photographer Anil Rampersad were on hand to capture the moments and the stories of the workers struggle in TT.
This article will be updated as we receive more information.
thousands of workers have begun the labour day march from avocat junction to charlie king junction, fyzabad. @Newsday_TT— richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018
heavy torrential rain is falling as workers march into charlie king junction fyzabad for the annual labour day rally..@Newsday_TT— richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018
TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai has warned of empty classrooms if salary negotations for the 2104-2017 period are not started by september. @Newsday_TT— richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018
BIGWU general secretary Vincent Cabrera has declared that he would go to Venezuela to defend that country should Trinidad and Tobago allow the United States to pull this country in a war with Venezuela.@Newsday_TT— richardson dhalai (@rdhalai2001) June 19, 2018