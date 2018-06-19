OSHA workerson '09 salaries

THE EDITOR: While it is applauded what the management at the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) is able to do with limited resources, both human and financial, which was explained very eloquently at the recent JSC meeting, a major obstacle staff face is the outstanding industrial agreement. Staff are living on 2009 salaries.

Proposals sent to the CPO’s office remain unapproved. The line ministry, Labour, appears to be not interested in getting approved terms and conditions for workers and because of staff shortage people are forced to double up.

Is this fair?

One would think because of what OSHA represents the ministry would ensure, as one of its priorities, workers would be taken care of.

Some workers have become so disheartened that they have initiated legal proceedings against the authority.

If there is anyone out there who can assist OSHA staff with obtaining new terms and conditions, please help.

ANDY JAMES via e-mail