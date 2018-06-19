Nailah in the lead for BET award Get in last minute votes

Nailah Blackman will perform at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 17 at the Sounds of Africa and the Caribbean stage.

Although Nailah Blackman seems to be in the lead and well on the way to becoming Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act, there is still some time to get in last minute votes.

Her manager Anson Soverall told Newsday that Blackman seems to be in the lead for the international award. Blackman is up against nine other international artistes in the category. Her nomination was announced on June 5 through social media and voting for the category will end at midnight June 19.

Soverall when asked how the voting has been going said to Newsday, “As of right now, there are two clear favourites in the running for Viewer’s choice: Best New International Act. Nailah being one of the two.” He added that she came from behind with hashtags and is now in the lead as the voting progresses.

“It seems as though the other competitors have given up. You are not seeing their supporters actively pushing and voting so, I think there is a very high chance she will take it home the award.”

Soverall described the Caribbean’s and TT’s response to Blackman’s nomination as “overwhelming.”

“From Trinidad in particular, it has been overwhelming. We are actually seeing where people have just rallied and have been motivating other people. They are also just stating the information we put out on social media platforms and passing that information on. It has been really good to see.”

The entire Caribbean has thrown its support behind Blackman, he said. Soverall added that the French Caribbean has also rallied behind her after she recorded a video in French asking for their support. “We are seeing that support from the French Caribbean, Spanish-speaking Caribbean, English-speaking Caribbean.” The University Guild of Caribbean based students in Florida, he said, have also “been going very hard as well.”

“We happy to see people have answered the call.”

The soca and Caribbean music fraternity have also come out in strong support of Blackman, Soverall said. Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Bunji Garlin, Rupee, Tarrus Riley are just some of the artistes who have shown their support for her either through voting or through posting and “rallying their fans” to also vote for Blackman.

Her support does not just lie within the music fraternity but she also received support from designer Anya Ayoung-Chee, former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam and radio personality Rachel Price.

The winner of the award will be announced at the live show on June 24 but which will be aired June 26.

Blackman and her team will be attending the show. He added that she will also be walking the red carpet.

“I want to thank the public for their massive show of support and we could not have done it without the public. Once a Caribbean or TT person is up for an award, it does not matter the numbers, it could be up against tens of millions, it does not matter, because we rally and rally strong,” Soverall said.