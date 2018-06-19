Matrix unplug Blazers for Tobago KO title

GOAL attack Dalia Anthony and shooter Janelle Toby combined to score their entire team’s total as Matrix defeated Blazers 31-29 to win the Tobago Netball League A Division knockout title, on Sunday.

Matrix led from the start but were consistently tested by Blazers in the second match of a quadruple-header at Shaw Park. In the end, it was Matrix, the third place finisher in the league, edging the previously unbeaten and almost perfect Blazers, who won the league with a match to spare.

Anthony led the scorers with 22 goals from her 36 attempts, and Toby added nine goals from 16 attempts. Krista Winchester was outstanding player for Matrix in centre court, cutting out many dangerous passes from the Blazers attack.

For Blazers, national player Abeni Taylor was far from her best and scored 18 from 31 attempts, and Mauricia Nicholson was on target with 11 from 18.

The men’s division was even closer with Take Dat adding to their league title with a 35-34 win over Police in the knockout final.

Kerry McMillan was outstanding for the losing team with 31 goals from 40 attempts. For the winners, Kernel Heath led with 25/34, and Oral Belford contributed with 10/18.

The women’s B Division, Arrianne James led Blazers III past Titans II 31-6 with 16 goals from 21 attempts.

And, in the Intermediate Division, Blazers II got past Police Bravo 16-12.